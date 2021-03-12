Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jsas LLC, 1375 Marion Stage Road, Fairmont; Natalie Locklear, Bridals Lane, Maxton; and Lucinda Cummings, Freeman Drive, Maxton.

Cliton Ford reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a theft occurred on Snake Road in Lumberton.

Samuel Perez Ambros reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred at Crenshaw and Covington Farm roads in St. Pauls.