COVID-19 vaccine walk-in or scheduled opportunities for Monday through March 15; new phase opens Wednesday

March 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Local opportunities for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine have been scheduled as the state gets ready to enter a new phase on Wednesday.

Beginning Wednesday, individuals 16-64 years of age with one or more high-risk medical conditions and those living in a close group setting in homeless shelters or correctional facilities will be eligible to receive first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations along with those in previous phases, including frontline essential workers, health professionals, and individuals age 65 and older, according to UNC Health Southeastern. People newly eligible in Phase 4 may begin scheduling first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments at srmc.org on Monday. Those in previous phases may continue to schedule through the website.

The vaccine is free to patients.

Eligible individuals may also walk in for vaccinations, as long as daily allocation supplies last, at the following locations, dates and times.

— Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton;

— Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton;

— Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton;

— Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Pembroke, 812 Candy Park Road, Suite 5103 in Pembroke;

— Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services high-risk medical conditions covered in Phase 4 include moderate to severe asthma; cancer, cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis; diabetes type 1 or 2; a heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy; hypertension or high blood pressure; weakened immune system; intellectual and developmental disabilities; liver disease; neurologic conditions; pulmonary fibrosis; overweight or obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease; and smoking.

Appointment can be scheduled in advance by going online to srmc.org and click on “Get Vaccinated.” Individuals who register as a MyChart Guest when scheduling an appointment will not receive a confirmation notice via email or text. If an appointment needs to be cancelled or changed because of scheduling issues or other factors should send an email to [email protected] to request appointment adjustments.