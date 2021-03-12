Adoptable pet

RALEIGH — Lumberton’s resident state senator and his Republican colleagues pushed legislation requiring North Carolina’s sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration authorities out of the Senate on Thursday.

Senate Bill 101 requires sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration authorities when dealing with suspected illegal immigrants already in jail for committing a violent crime who have detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The legislation passed along partisan lines after a heated debate that touched on race and ethnicity. The legislation now goes to the House.

Two years ago, the legislature passed a broader measure to require sanctuary cities to honor ICE detainer requests for all offenders. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed that bill.

Both bills were prompted by GOP lawmakers angered by the refusal of first-term Democratic sheriffs in several urban counties to work closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identity and hold defendants believed to be in the country illegally. The sheriffs’ decisions, according to Republicans, have led to violent criminals being freed and causing more harm.

“There are very recent examples right here in North Carolina of the danger sanctuary city policies pose. For example, ICE had to chase down a child sex offender here illegally after the Mecklenburg County sheriff rejected an ICE detainer request and released the offender from custody,” said Sen. Danny Britt Jr., of Lumberton.

Senate Bill 101 only requires sanctuary cities to cooperate with ICE for violent offenders in jail for murder, rape and other sexual offenses, gang-related crimes, human trafficking, drug trafficking, or assault.

Even so, all Democrats voted against the bill.

“I cannot fathom how anybody could support shielding an illegal immigrant who rapes or murders a North Carolinian. Removing violent criminals who are here illegally should be a unanimous priority,” said Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson.

Reasonable immigration laws once were a shared priority among Republicans and Democrats, said Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico.

“It wasn’t too long ago that now-President Biden opposed sanctuary cities and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer voted to build a wall on the southern border, Sanderson said. “Now, the Democratic Party’s agenda supports shielding murderers and rapists from deportation.”

Sanctuary cities in North Carolina have argued that ICE detainers are not legitimate warrants and local officers are not required to enforce federal laws. Senate Bill 101 resolves those concerns by requiring arrestees with an outstanding ICE detainer to appear before a magistrate judge, who could then issue a warrant. This alleviates the concerns of sanctuary cities because local law enforcement must follow a magistrate judge’s determination.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re at a point that we have elected law enforcement officers that are simply refusing to abide by their oaths of office, and (who) choose which laws they enforce,” Edwards, a bill sponsor, said on the Senate floor before the 27-20 vote.

Their decisions are potentially “releasing the most violent criminals back out onto the streets,” Edwards said.

The sheriffs called out by the legislation say they follow what state law currently requires by seeking an inmate’s legal status, and that the current proposal goes too far. Along with immigrant advocates, they also argue the measure would discourage immigrants from contacting police about crimes for fear of deportation. And they noted that under the bill, suspects could be taken away by ICE before they can be tried in state court.

“What kind of dignity is that for victims?” asked Democratic Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg County. “This bill only serves to create uncertainty and fear in these communities.”

Thursday’s measure mandates that sheriffs and other jail administrators determine whether or not any person charged with felony drug or violent crimes have ICE detainers seeking their custody. If they do, sheriff’s deputies must take the inmate quickly to a local magistrate or judge who will decide whether to issue an order holding them. The additional hold would give ICE agents 48 hours to pick up the inmate.

Most of the state’s 100 sheriffs comply with detainers, but critics say the documents aren’t true arrest warrants and can be ignored. The process with the judge or magistrate is supposed to address that disagreement. The handful of sheriffs refusing to enforce detainers are Black.

Edwards also offered an amendment Thursday eliminating a provision that would have subjected a sheriff to a misdemeanor if the immigration query and hearing isn’t carried out. The 2019 law would have made sheriffs subject to removal from office.

Gov. Cooper is unlikely to shift his ground on the new legislation. He said in 2019 that the bill would make it hard for sheriffs to protect citizens from crime and argued that the measure was “simply about scoring partisan political points and using fear to divide North Carolina.”

Sen. Paul Lowe, a Forsyth County Democrat who is Black, said the measure “looks like racial profiling from where I sit.”

Edwards later took offense, saying he had been called a racist. Lowe retorted that he had not called anyone a racist.

Sen. Sanderson said there’s no profiling in the bill because the defendants are brought to jail for committing violent crimes.

The bill’s passage came a day after the House voted to allow individuals to sue local government agencies that attempt to enforce “sanctuary city” immigration policies, which are illegal already in the state. An alliance of more than 30 civil rights and immigrant groups oppose both measures.