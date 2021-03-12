Robeson County Republican Party gets new chairman during convention

March 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Incoming Robeson County Republican Party Chairman G.L. Pridgen, left, accepts the gavel Thursday from outgoing Chairman Phillip Stephens. Pridgen is a former state legislator and former director of the Robeson Board of Elections. Stephens has served as county party chairman for 14 years and currently is the State Party Resolutions chairman.

LUMBERTON — Members of the Robeson County Republican Party elected G.L. Pridgen chairman on Thursday.

Pridgen will hold the office for the 2021-23 cycle. He assumes the office held by Phillip Stephens, who has been chairman for 14 years and assumes the role of vice chairman.

Other officers elected during the county party convention at Lumberton Lion’s Club, located at 1985 Carthage Road in Lumberton, were Brenda Pope, as secretary and Bo Biggs, as treasurer.

Rep. Dan Bishop, N.C.-09, opened the convention via a Zoom link and reported on congressional issues. State Sen. Danny Britt and Rep Brendan Jones were present to provide reports on developments at the state level.

John Cummings, the newest Republican member of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, addressed the convention, and Abigail Blue was recognized for her work as the Robeson County Trump Campaign Coordinator during the past election cycle. After completing her work in Robeson, Ms. Blue was then reassigned to assist election efforts in Georgia.

Robeson County native Trey Allen addressed the convention as a candidate for the Supreme Court of North Carolina, and attorney Leah Britt spoke regarding her local judicial candidacy.

Stephens provided a state of the party report that included the observation that Republicans won 24 out of 26 contested races in Robeson County during the 2020 election cycle and continues to grow steadily. Stephens also announced he would not be running for Party Chairman during the next cycle to take a break from the top party post.

Republican National Committee operative and former NCGOP Deputy State Director Matt Judge closed out the convention as the keynote speaker, and reported on state-level party advances.