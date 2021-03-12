RCSO investigators arrest Marietta man and charge him with sex crimes

March 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
LUMBERTON — A 21-year-old Marietta man was arrested Thursday for multiple sex offenses dating back to 2015.

Richard Barnes was charged with four counts of first-degree statutory rape and one count of indecent liberties with a child, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Barnes was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $550,000 secured bond.

The charges are connected to multiple sexual offenses that occurred between 2015 and 2017, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was conducted by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with more information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at 910- 671-3140.