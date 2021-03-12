The NCDOT division that includes Robeson County gets new leader

Staff report
FAYETTEVILLE — The N.C. Department of Transportation has a new leader for its highway division responsible for Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Robeson and Harnett counties.

Drew Cox was named this week as the new Division 6 engineer — a position that oversees 360 employees and maintains more than 13,000 lane miles of roadway across the five-county region.

A licensed professional engineer and graduate of N.C. State University, Cox has worked for NCDOT for 29 years. He has worked with the state Transportation Department in several different capacities, beginning as an assistant district engineer. In 2017, he was elevated to the position of Division 6 maintenance engineer.

“I am so proud to be a part of a talented team that works hard serving the public and improving our transportation network,” Cox said Friday. “I am very humbled to lead these dedicated folks in our division.”

Cox succeeds Greg Burns, who was promoted in February to the position of eastern deputy chief engineer. In his new capacity, Burns oversees half of the department’s 14 highway divisions, including Division 6. Burns had led Division 6 since 2007.

Grady Hunt, the Division 6 representative on the state’s Board of Transportation, congratulated Cox.

“Drew has been a critical part of our division’s leadership for several years, and I know he’ll continue to be a great asset to the communities we serve in our region of the state,” Hunt said.

Division 6 is based in Fayetteville and is responsible for highway and bridge planning, construction, maintenance and traffic services.

The promotions of Cox and Burns weren’t the only recent leadership changes in NCDOT. Wanda Austin this week became the second woman to be named a division engineer for NCDOT. Austin was appointed as the engineer for Sylva-based Division 14. She replaces Brian Burch, who was promoted to be the agency’s western deputy chief engineer.