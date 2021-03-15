Rental applications being accepted for apartment complex on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s COVID-19 numbers held steady this week after improving over the past several weeks

The Robeson County Health Department reported there were 150 new cases of the novel coronavirus between March 6 and Friday, a marginal drop from the 154 cases reported between Feb. 27 and March 5.

This brings the pandemic total to 15,784 cases in Robeson County, nine days from the one-year anniversary of the county’s first reported case on March 21, 2020.

Three virus-related deaths were reported in the county between March 6 and Friday. This is the third straight week with three deaths in Robeson County. There have been 224 virus-related deaths in total during the pandemic.

The county’s positivity rate was down to 4.7% as of Wednesday. This is below the generic goal of 5% for a community.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,751 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 10,745 second doses have been administered in Robeson County as of noon Friday.

Of these, UNC Health Southeastern reported it has administered 9,587 first doses and 6,929 second doses.

Vaccine distribution continues for state groups 1, 2 and 3 through several providers, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. Some are by appointment only, while others allow for walk-ins. Smith suggests going to each agency’s website for more information on registration, what population is being served and whether or not walk-ins are allowed.

As more people in Robeson County get vaccinated, Smith stressed the importance of vaccinations for the rest of the population.

“With CDC guidance stating that masking is not required in small groups if all members are fully vaccinated, it behooves people to get family members and friends vaccinated as quickly as permitted,” Smith said. “In a perfect world, one would not have to wear a mask into a restaurant because the workers are all vaccinated, as well as the customers. Instead, certain states are deleting the mask requirements and leaving it to individual establishments to determine if they want to keep the safeguard or not. Yes, the perfect world is the safer and better route.”

Beginning next week, the only group not eligible for vaccinations is Group 5, which is the general population and students who are ages 16 to 18 and older depending upon the type of vaccine provided, Smith said.

UNC Health Southeastern reported eight virus-positive patients in isolation at its hospital as of 11 a.m. Friday, down from 10 on March 5. Two potential positives are under investigation. Three UNC Health Southeastern employees are quarantined because of possible exposure, the same number as on March 5.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported two active cases among its student body and one among subcontractors as of late Friday, with none among faculty and staff. There have been 35 student cases, 23 faculty and staff cases, and six subcontractor cases during the spring semester.

The NCDHHS reported 11,674 new cases across the state between March 6 and noon Friday. This is down from 14,244 cases reported from Feb. 27 to March 5 and 63,229 cases for the period Jan. 2-8. There have been 881,823 total cases in North Carolina since the state’s first case on March 3, 2020.

There were 217 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina between March 6 and Friday, down from 260 from Feb. 27 to March 5 and 693 for Jan. 23-29. This brings the pandemic death toll in the state to 11,663.

There were 1,037 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of noon Friday, down from 1,226 on March 5 and 3,960 on Jan. 8.

The NCDHHS said there have been 1,825,922 first doses and 1,081,799 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state as of Friday.