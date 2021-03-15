Rental applications being accepted for apartment complex on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The first group of tenants for the newly built Meadow Branch Apartment complex at 2015 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton is expected to move in as soon as April 15.
United Property Management, the company managing the complex, began accepting application for the units in mid-January, and the apartments have generated “a lot of interest,” according to Sabrina Crafton, regional property manager.
“We have had over 300 prospects contact us, and we are currently accepting applications,” Crafton said. “We look forward to serving the community very soon.”
The complex is expected to receive its Certificate of Occupancy by March 31, which will allow occupants to move in by the April 15 date, Crafton said.
Applications can be obtained by calling 910-627-4425 or going online upmapartments.com/.
The affordable-housing complex includes nine, two-story buildings containing a total of 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Rent is determined by the applicant’s household income. The current pricing structure is $420-$480 for an 806-square-foot, one-bedroom unit; $505-$540 for a 1,053-square-foot, two bedroom; and $580-$590 for the 1,213-square-foot, three bedroom unit. The contract includes a 12-month lease agreement.
The property participates in North Carolina’s Target Program, a disability neutral housing program for low-income people with disabilities who need supportive services to help them live independently in the community. The program requires that a minimum of 10% and a maximum of 20% of the units in the property are set aside as they become available to house eligible applicants receiving a referral from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Applicants are selected for various rent and income levels at the property, based on income, according to the property’s Resident Selection Plan. When a lower rent level becomes available, it may be assigned to the current household who is paying the highest percentage of income toward rent. This determination will be based on the most recent completed certification.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.