Lumberton police make arrest during attempt to steal scrap metal

March 15, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Smith</p>

Smith

LUMBERTON — A recent attempt by a 35-year-old Lumberton man to steal scrap metal from a Public Schools of Robeson County building on Caton Road ended with his arrest, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

James Anthony Smith, of Birch Road, was charged Wednesday with felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering, according to the police department. Smith was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

Officers were dispatched about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday to 410 Caton Road, the former PSRC Central Office building that was flooded during Hurricane Matthew, according to the police department. Officers were told a silver van and trailer were on the property and that someone was removing items from the building.

“Officers were able to stop the silver van as it attempted to leave the property and took the driver, James Smith, into custody. The stolen property that had been loaded onto the trailer was recovered and turned over to employees of the Public Schools of Robeson County,” a police department statement reads in part.