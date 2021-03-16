PSRC’s ranks of teachers with national board certification continue to swell

Burnette Truitt

LUMBERTON — Even during the pandemic, teachers in Robeson County’s public schools continued to hone their skills and advance their careers.

Five Public Schools of Robeson County teachers received national board certification from the Arlington, Va-based National Board of Professional Teaching Standards during the 2020-21 school year, according to Gordon Burnette, the district’s chief Communications officer. Two reached that educational summit during the 2091-20 academic year.

Burnette revealed the certification fact the same day the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction announced that 467 teachers received the certification in 2019-20.

North Carolina now has 23,090 teachers with national board certification, according to NCDPI. The certification process is based on high and rigorous standards that evaluate teaching practice through performance-based assessments. The ultimate result is improved performance and achievement for North Carolina’s students.

In Robeson County, 58 of the PSRC’s 1,325 teachers carry the national board certification, according to Burnette.

“Teachers in North Carolina who achieve certification receive a 12% salary supplement to their regular pay. They also are awarded eight continuing education credits,” an NCDPI statement reads in part.

And there are other benefits for teachers, according to Burnette.

“Board certification allows teachers to hone their practice, showcase their talent in the classroom and demonstrate their dedication to their students and their profession,” he said. “Due to the fact that board-certified teachers are recognized as experts, they are often sought out for leadership positions in their schools and districts. National Board-Certified Teachers serve as team leaders, department chairs, and instructional coaches.”

As they advance through their careers, national board-certified teachers often move on to become school and district administrators, or take jobs within the state department of education, according to Burnette.

And students benefit.

“Studies have found that the positive impact of having a board-certified teacher is even greater for minority and low-income students,” Burnette said. “As the Public Schools of Robeson County is a school district that is comprised of primarily minority students in a low-socioeconomic status county, employing an increased number of board-certified teachers is critical to the academic progress and success of our students.”

Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said every student in North Carolina’s public schools deserves a highly qualified, excellent teacher, and national board certification is a great step toward achieving that goal.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment to have such a large percentage of board-certified teachers in our state, and I extend sincere congratulations to all who have achieved this incredible feat,” Truitt said. “North Carolina teachers demonstrate their dedication to students each day, and their commitment to attaining this certification shows how devoted they are to being their very best for students.”

North Carolina also ranks No. 1 nationally in the percentage of teachers who have received national board certification, with 23% of all teachers in the state holding the certification, according to NCDPI.

Certification by the National Board is the highest credential in the teaching profession, and participation is voluntary. As a part of the certification process, candidates build a portfolio that includes student work samples, assignments, videotapes and a thorough analysis of their classroom teaching. Certification is currently available to educators in 25 fields.

Additional information about the national certification is available online at https://www.dpi.nc.gov/educators/national-board-certification.