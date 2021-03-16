Sheriff’s Office, fire departments, first responders to lead litter removal effort Saturday

Jessica Horne Staff writer
    LUMBERTON — An effort to rid Robeson County of litter will begin this weekend at almost 30 fire department stations across the county.

    The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with county fire departments and other first responders to aid in the cleanup effort. Operation Spring Cleaning will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at 29 fire department locations across the county. The event is scheduled to end at noon.

    “This date is the first day of spring and happens to be my birthday,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement.

    “If I can pick up litter on my birthday, surely many of you reading this can join in on Operation Spring Cleaning. No one person can do it alone. We need your help and simply ask for four hours of your time. Thank-you,” Wilkins wrote.

    Participants can visit any of the fire department locations on Saturday, but are encouraged to visit one closest to their home, Wilkins said. From there, they will be placed in groups and given trash bags. Some vests and gloves will be provided, however, participants are encouraged to bring their own if possible.

    “You may wish to bring your grabbers as well. Deputies are assigned to each group countywide and will provide support and safety for all in an attempt to slow down drivers in the area,” Wilkins said.

    The participating fire departments are Allenton; Big Marsh; Britts; Burnt Swamp; Deep Branch; East Howellsville; Evans Crossroads; Pine Terrace; Prospect; Queheel and Queheel Substation-U.S. 501; Raft Swamp; Raynham-McDonald; Red Springs; Rennert; Rowland; Fairmont City; Fairmont Rural; Lumber Bridge; Saddletree; Shannon; Northwoods at its Forest Acres Station; Smith’s; Smyrna; Parkton; Pembroke City; Pembroke Rural; St. Pauls; and Whitehouse.

    “I just feel like it’s a good thing the sheriff is taking the initiative to just clean up the county and make it a better looking place,” Pembroke Fire Chief Timothy Ryan Locklear said.

    The fire department has plans for volunteers to help clear trash from Jones and Redmon roads, portions of N.C. 711, and Deep Branch and Union Chapel roads, Locklear said.

    Motorists in those areas should be aware of volunteers picking up trash along the roadway and “just slow down and move over” for their safety, he said.

    “Anybody that wants to participate, come out and participate,” Locklear said.

    The fire department is located at 201 Main St. in Pembroke.

