St. Pauls High welcomes students back to school after delay caused by COVID-19

March 16, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
Burnette

Burnette

<p>Suggs</p>

Suggs

Related Articles

    ST. PAULS — About 125 students returned to St. Pauls High School classrooms on Tuesday, after a two-week delay caused by on-campus COVID-19 cases.

    “St. Pauls High School welcomed students back for in-person instruction for the first time today, and we are delighted to say that school administrators have reported that students and staff experienced a smooth transition back into the school building,” Gordon Burnette, chief Communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County, said in a statement.

    Staff members were making final preparations Monday during a teacher workday to welcome back students on Tuesday, Principal Jason Suggs said. Initially, about 200 students were expected to return, he said.

    “The Public Schools of Robeson County is excited to finally have students back in all of our school buildings across the district under Plan B. We want our parents and community stakeholders to know that reentry for our students has been very successful and that we are taking the necessary measures to keep those in our school buildings safe and healthy,” Burnette said.

    The return of St. Pauls High’s students was delayed one week after other PSRC schools reopened on March 1 because of cases among students and teachers at the school. The decision to again delay reentry was made this past week.

    From March 1 through March 5, there were two staff exposures and one student exposure, Burnette said. On Feb. 26, Burnette told The Robesonian that six staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, with contact tracing determining nine staff members may have been exposed.

    Six students tested positive in February and 65 were determined to have been exposed to the virus through contact tracing, he said. Members of the boys and girls varsity basketball teams and the football team had been placed under quarantine.

    As of Tuesday afternoon, three teacher assistants remained under quarantine, Burnette said. However, no students were under quarantine.

    The school continues efforts to enhance student safety and prevent students and staff members from getting sick, he said.

    “St. Pauls High School has enforced social distancing measures, mandatory mask-wearing, sanitizing schedules that are consistent with PSRC guidelines, desk shields for students, and one-way hallways as protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Burnette said.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

    Related Articles