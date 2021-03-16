Crime report

March 16, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Oxendine, Bridgers Road, Rowland; and Dickey Brigman, Norton Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sarah Fricks, Peacock Lane, Lumberton; Princess Jones, Barnesville Church Road, Orrum; Kevin Bullard, Oxendine and Mcmillian roads, Pembroke; and Annette Campbell, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton.