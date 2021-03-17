Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for man wanted on sex offense charges

March 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 44-year-old Red Springs man is wanted on charges related to sex offenses.

Kent Bryant Sr. is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to report a change of address by a sex offender, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The charges are a result of Bryant failing to comply with North Carolina sex offender registration laws,” a Sheriff’s Office statement reads in part

Bryant also is charged with statutory sex offense of a child and two counts of first-degree rape in relation to sex offenses reported by two juvenile victims.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Juvenile Division conducted the investigations. The U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryant should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3140.