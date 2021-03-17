Threat of severe weather prompts Tribal Council to postpone Thursday meeting

March 17, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council’s monthly business meeting has been postponed because of the threat of severe weather.

The meeting, which was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, has now been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Tribal Council’s meeting are held virtually via Zoom and can be livedstreamed by going to the tribe’s website, www.lumbeetribe.org. Follow the tribe’s social media pages for updates on the calendar and information about meetings links.