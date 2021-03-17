St. Pauls police make arrest in shooting that left one man injured

March 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Whitted</p>

Whitted

ST. PAULS — Police here arrested on Tuesday a 22-year-old St. Pauls man in the wake of a shooting on Keith Street that left one man injured.

Willie Whitted, of Keith Street, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, injury to personal property, and discharging a firearm inside city limits, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. Whitted also had an outstanding warrant for charges of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats in a separate incident at the time of his arrest.

Whitted was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $105,000 secured bond and has since been released on bond, according to the Detention Center.

Police received a call about 7:57 p.m. Tuesday concerning a reported shooting on Keith Street, according to the police department.

The victim had left the scene and drove himself to his Parkton home, where he called 911 for medical assistance, according to the department statement.

He suffered minor injuries and was treated at an undisclosed hospital before being released, St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger said.

Officers found Whitted at the scene and determined his fired into the victim’s vehicle as he “drove by Whitted’s home.”

The investigation is being conducted by St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago and Detective Bradley Rountree. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155.