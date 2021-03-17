Crime report

March 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Tamara Brayboy reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a vehicle break-in on Jaycee Hut Road in Pembroke.

Michael Hunt reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Norment Road in Lumberton.