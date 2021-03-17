Lumberton City Council OKs conveying housing project lots to the state

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council approved a plan Wednesday to convey lots purchased by the city in the Mill Village Housing Project over to the state.

The motion, made and unanimously approved Wednesday during a special called meeting, will allow the homes being built to be more easily sold to families displaced by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and Hurricane Florence in September 2018. This process will be made easier because the state’s housing guidelines are not as strict as the city’s, and the lots can more easily be sold to qualified families.

The Mill Village Housing Project is located in East Lumberton, in an area south of East Second and East Fifth streets and west of South Roberts Avenue.

The city will be reimbursed for its expenses regarding the project.

City attorney Holt Moore said that if the state can’t take the titles on the lots, the city would sell the properties directly to misplaced families.

One property was going to be conveyed to the Methodist Church, but the organization backed out of the project, Moore said.

In other business, City Manager Wayne Horne told Council the city finally has received U.S. Economic Development Administration approval to move forward with the Tanglewood Draining Project.

Public Works Department Director Rob Armstrong is advertising for bids, Horne said. Those bids will come before Council soon, likely in April.

The city received a $6.8 million grant from the EDA in April 2020, and $2.3 million in matching state funds to fund stormwater drainage improvements designed to reduce flooding in the Tanglewood community. It is estimated the project could preserve up to 1,800 existing jobs in the area.

Deputy City Manager Brandon Love told Council the North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning for Kahn Drive and Dawn Drive, both frontage roads along Interstate 95 between exits 20 (Roberts Avenue) and 22 (Fayetteville Road), to be temporarily closed during the upcoming I-95 widening project. This is necessary to install culverts under the interstate.

The road closures are expected to take place in mid- to late-2022, and construction itself on the widening project is still “a good ways out,” Love said. Design contracts will be bid out this summer, and the design process will take about one year.

The closings will not happen simultaneously, Love said. The DOT will close one road at a time. In each instance the closure will be for a maximum of 90 days. The Transportation Department will pave a turnaround at the end of each of road so no one gets caught in a dead end.

The road closures will save the DOT about $2 million, compared to if the culverts were installed while the roads were still open, Love said.

Council also approved the installment of a new surveillance system and a new access control system at City Hall. The surveillance system includes cameras around the building, and the access control system is the facility’s card entry system.

Both existing systems are 16 years old and the products are no longer produced.

Bidding was not required by ordinance because it is a sole-source item. The access control system is quoted at $72,400 and the surveillance system is quoted at $49,400, for a total of $121,800.

Additional cameras will be added around the collection counter as an added security measures after some “money issues” occurred there, Horne said.

In other business, Council approved a rezoning request from Jonathan W. Hunt for property located on Kenric Road. It will be rezoned from business general commercial to business general commercial/mobile home sales, for the purpose of operating a mobile home sales lot.

The rezoning request was the reason for the special called meeting. The public hearing period was open for 24 hours after the March 10 meeting and a vote not being allowed until after the period ended.

Council also designated $1,200 in Community Revitalization Funds toward a Robeson County Humane Society fundraiser.

