Family Dollar announces grand reopening ceremony for Pembroke store

March 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A grand reopening ceremony for the Family Dollar in Pembroke has been scheduled for Saturday.

The renovated store at 201 W. 3rd St. now will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items, according to the retail chain.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Pembroke community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

A store the size of the Pembroke location typically employs six to 10 associates, according to Family Dollar. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.