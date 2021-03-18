Wild turkey season opens in North Carolina on April 3

RALEIGH — Legislation that assists families in crisis is not languishing in a Senate committee says the bill’s sponsor, who is confident it will be approved when it reaches the floor of the North Carolina General Assembly chamber.

Senate Bill 93 was introduced to the Senate in mid-February and passed through the Health Care and Judiciary committees with unanimous approval. It was sent to the Appropriations/Base Budget Committee on March 9 and still was sitting there as of Wednesday evening.

“It’s pretty normal if a bill has appropriations this early in the session,” said Sen. Danny Britt, the legislation’s primary sponsor.

How much the legislation will cost the state if it becomes law already is known, according to Britt, a Republican from Lumberton. What must be learned is from where the money will be appropriated.

It could take 30 days for the legislation to reach the Senate floor. And action could be quick once that happens.

“Every bill has to move out of the respective chamber by May 1,” Britt said.

The legislation would allow the parent or parents to keep their Medicaid eligibility if their child or children are temporarily placed in the foster care.

“The retention would only occur if the parent was participating in, and making reasonable efforts to comply with court-ordered treatment or counseling for a substance use disorder or other mental health disorder,” Britt said. “This change would allow the parent access to behavioral health services covered by Medicaid that the parent would otherwise lose at the time the child or children were placed into foster care.”

The legislation’s co-sponsors are Health Committee co-chairs Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, and Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.

The legislation now carries about 28 co-sponsors, according to Britt. That fact and the unanimous approval votes in two committees make him confident the legislation will have broad support in the full Senate.

Britt has nearly two decades of experience in criminal and family law. During that time, he has practiced in Abuse, Neglect and Dependency Court for close to 10 years. He has witnessed many cases that came before him solely because of mental health issues, often related to underlying substance abuse problems.

“These cases break your heart. We need to provide families this option so the parents can get the help they need so they can eventually reunite with their children,” Britt said.

Currently, families can qualify for Medicaid if the household income falls below a certain income level threshold. In North Carolina, individuals cannot qualify for Medicaid based on income-level alone. They must also fall within a covered category. When the children in a family that are eligible for Medicaid are placed in foster care, the children will continue to be eligible for Medicaid under other applicable Medicaid eligibility categories. However, the parent or parents of the child will no longer meet the requirements of any Medicaid eligibility in N.C. because the status of “family” has been lost. This results in the parent or parents losing the Medicaid coverage they were previously receiving.

“It will go a long way helping families in Robeson County dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues,” Britt said of the legislation.