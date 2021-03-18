UNCP’s mobile vaccination clinic coming to Red Springs and Fairmont

March 18, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — In a continued effort to increase the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be traveling this week to sites in Red Springs and Fairmont.

The mobile clinic will be parked at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center in Red Springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. The Center is located at 4657 Daniel McLeod Road. Appointments are available every 15 minutes. To register, for a vaccine appointment, call Zenovera Leak at 910-843-9093.

On Saturday, the mobile clinic will be at Fairmont First Baptist Church, located at 301 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, call Michelle Bethea at 910-599-2317.

The free vaccinations will be administered through the UNCP Mobile Vaccine Clinic. To receive a vaccine, individuals must be eligible under current North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The clinics are a result of a partnership with the College of Health Sciences, Department of Nursing, Student Health Services, Robeson County Health Department, Robeson County Emergency Management and other community partners.