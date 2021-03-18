Cape Fear Valley Health hits 100,000 doses milestone, will open vaccinations to Group 5

Tart

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Health passed a milestone Thursday, giving out its 100,000th vaccine dose in the fight against COVID-19.

Officials at the health care system calculate the 100,000th shot was administered about 10:30 a.m. Thursday at one of the six vaccine clinics Cape Fear Valley Health is operating in the region.

The landmark moment came sooner than some expected because of Cape Fear Valley’s extensive logistics network, which allowed for the fast rollout of vaccine appointments, said Chris Tart, vice president of Professional Services at Cape Fear Valley Health. He thanked the many volunteers from across the community who have helped staff the clinics over the past several months.

“We’re very proud to have been able to help meet this need in the community, and to continue to offer the vaccine at multiple locations,” Tart said. “This is a historic moment in an unprecedented time, and our staff and volunteers have really risen to the occasion to make this possible.”

Lumber Bridge resident Tanya Garner was among those receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North ExpressCare about the time that the 100,000th dose was administered. She said she was proud to think she might be receiving Cape Fear Valley Health’s 100,000th dose.

“It’s very important that we do get this vaccine,” said Garner, who works in the cafeteria at Fayetteville Christian School. “It’s no different from the flu shot when the flu comes around. If they have something that’s in place to avoid being sick and dying, it’s the best thing to do. Go ahead and get your shot to preserve your health.”

Even though vaccine clinic staff and volunteers are celebrating this milestone, Tart said a much larger percentage of the population needs to get vaccinated before the country can achieve the goal of herd immunity.

Cape Fear Valley Health is opening appointments to Group 5 next week

“We are hopeful the country will reach herd immunity before August,” Tart said. “Starting next week, we’re opening our appointments to the last group of the population, Group 5, which means everyone 16 and older will be able to schedule an appointment with Cape Fear Valley to receive a vaccine. This is partially because of a decrease in demand from the other parts of the local population. Rather than have doses go unused, we want to give more people the chance to get their vaccine. We hope this will encourage more people to roll up their sleeve.”

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 years old and older. The Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older. Patients under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Pfizer vaccine is not available at all Cape Fear Valley Vaccine clinics.

Cape Fear Valley Health received its first shipment of the new Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine this week. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at a special walk-in vaccine clinic, no appointment needed, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last on Wednesday at the Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center Auditorium. All other vaccine clinics continue to operate by appointment only.

For more information on which clinics are offering which vaccine, and to make a vaccine clinic appointment, visit www.capefearvalley.com/COVID19.

Roxana Ross is the Communications coordinator for Cape Fear Valley Health.