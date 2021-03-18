Robeson County prepares in case severe weather strikes

LUMBERTON — County officials and city agencies prepared to respond Thursday afternoon as the threat of severe weather hovered over the region.

The possibility of storms remained after 2 p.m. for the county, said Stephanie Chavis, director of Robeson County Emergency Management. She consulted with County Manager Kellie Blue and the decision was made to send employees home at 2:15 p.m., at the beginning of the time period when severe weather was expected to arrive.

“Two o’clock is the onset,” she said early Thursday afternoon.

Chavis hoped the weather would be moving out of the area between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“County employees will be going home, but essential personnel like my office, Emergency Management, EMS, Communications, (and) law enforcement will continue to work so that we’re here in the event that anything happens,” Chavis said.

The time period of greatest risk for severe storms in Lumberton was 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Whiteville and Elizabethtown in Columbus and Bladen counties were to see the highest risk from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The county risk level dropped from moderate to enhanced, according to an NWS update issued just after 1 p.m.

“Since the coverage of severe weather is now expected to be less than previously anticipated, an enhanced riskis now highlighted for much of the Carolinas,” said Steven Pfaff, NWS Warning Coordination meteorologist.

“This does not mean that we can let our guard down as the potential for damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, an isolated tornado or two, and large hail continues for this afternoon and early evening. The threat of severe weather will come to an end later this afternoon for the inland areas, and early this evening at coastal areas,” he said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

Robeson County residents were encouraged to avoid travel at 2 p.m., find a safe area inside their home to take shelter in the event of a tornado and not panic, Chavis said. Emergency Management and first responders were on duty and ready to serve the public on Thursday.

Lumberton Electric Utilities worker Bryron Chavis and lineman Ricky Britt were among city employees loading supplies into bucket trucks Thursday morning and afternoon in preparation of the predicted storms.

Workers were out at 11:30 a.m. Thursday fueling vehicles so crews could respond to any power outages that might occur in the afternoon, said Greg Prevatte, deputy director of Lumberton’s Electric Utilities. There are about 14 various trucks, including tree trimming trucks, digger derrick trucks and others, used by the department to respond to emergencies.

“We’re as prepared as we can be,” Prevatte said.

Britt and Prevatte have been with the city for about 14 years and have worked through many storms during those times.

“I feel like we’re gonna be able to handle it,” Britt said.

Everyone at the department’s operations center on Halsey Street was on standby, with workers ready to serve the city’s estimated 12,000 utilities customers if outages did occur during the storm, he said.

“We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Prevatte said.

The city, which is part of ElectriCities, has resources and mutual aid with other municipalities that make their own power. like Red Springs, Laurinburg, Kings Mountain, Elizabeth City and others across the state. If needed, crews from those areas can respond.

“All we have to do is make a phone call and we can get guys in,” Prevatte said.

“We feel pretty good about it,” he added.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]