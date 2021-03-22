Lumbee Tribe schedules COVID-19 testing event for Thursday

March 22, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee Tribe is hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event Thursday at Smyrna Baptist Church.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church located at 8003 N.C. 211 in Lumberton. Participants will receive cleaning supplies.

The event is sponsored by Building Resilience and Vital Equity Project, Lumbee Tribe and N.C. Central University Advanced Center for COVID Related Disparities. To pre-register, call 888-702-9042 or visit https://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.