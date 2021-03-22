Runoff from rains north and west prompts flood warning for Lumber River

LUMBERTON – The Public Schools of Robeson County has been awarded a $50,000 grant to expand its robotics program to every high school in the district.

The award from the nonprofit For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology North Carolina, also known as FIRST NC, was announced Monday. The nonprofit awarded the funding with the support of The Walt Disney Company.

The money will help PSRC implement STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) using robotics programs.

“Programs such as the FIRST Equity Grant allow for students to have exposure and involvement in STEM skills, such as coding and problem solving, that opens the doors for all students to see a future in STEM,” a FIRST NC press release reads in part.

“This grant will enhance the robotics team already established at the Robeson Early College along with establishing a robotics club at each of the remaining high schools. This grant will also add to our elementary robotics by offering robotics in pre-K and kindergarten along with our second-grade program,” said Susan Miller-Hendrix, Science supervisor and North Carolina STEP-UP Ambassador at PSRC, who will manage the grant.

“We will also expand upon our middle school robotics. This grant will now allow us to have the full spectrum of FIRST Robotics. We will be offering professional development for teachers at each of these grade levels to assist in implementation in the fall,” she added.

Scholarships are available for high school students who participate in the program.

The school district will receive some of the funds in the next few weeks and begin ordering technology like computers, but the program won’t start until the fall, she said.

“STEM jobs are in demand and are the future of our next generation. FIRST robotics challenges are a way to expose students to engineering and technology in an engaging way that shows what possibilities are out there. FIRST is so much more than just robotics,” she said. “They are keen in developing students as positive individuals in society. Students understand STEM by being involved in programs such as FIRST and are twice as likely to enter STEM jobs and find scholarships to pursue these types of interests.”

Miller-Hendrix said this is the third grant from FIRST NC that PSRC has received for STEM programs.

“We have been awarded these continuation grants due to the fact we offer robotics during the school day for both elementary and middle schools to ensure equity and inclusion across the district,” she said.

In 2018, the school system received $48,000 to place robotics in second-grade classrooms for all students in 18 schools, Miller-Hendrix said.

“This was the year of Hurricane Florence, and even though students were out of school for several weeks I made sure that the robotics were delivered, picked up, and delivered again as we had to rotate them through schools for nine to 12 weeks at the time. Each school held an expo where students explained and showcased their designs as they were building moon bases. Students had to understand what was needed to have life on the moon,” Miller-Hendrix said in a statement.

In 2019, PSRC was awarded $25,000 to expand the program to middle school with a focus on seventh grade.

“Students were given the opportunity to solve real-world problems relating to environmental issues and the demands of cities of meeting the needs of all residents,” she said.

“This year with the additional $50,000 we will offer pre-K and kindergarten coding express and FIRST LEGO League Discovery. We also want to help our high school students see the importance of robotics and coding through an after-school robotics team, and this grant will pay the registration for the Robeson Early College team for the 2021/2022 tournament year,” Miller-Hendrix said.

She anticipates watching PSRC students get excited about STEM as they have in her three years of involvement in the program, Miller-Hendrix said.

“These students are engaging in research to solve real-world problems and become more involved in the world around them,” she said.

“My goal as the Science supervisor is for every student within the Public Schools of Robeson County to be exposed to STEM so they can see themselves as future scientists, mathematicians, or engineers,” Miller-Hendrix added.