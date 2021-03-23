COVID-19 testing site ends Saturday hours

LUMBERTON — A hub for a Wake Forest-based animal adoption organization has begun operations in Lumberton, and will serve as a holding area for dogs rescued in Robeson County by Saving Grace Animals for Adoption.

Saving Grace Dog Rescue Robeson County, located at 273 Kenric Drive, opened its doors March 15 to serve as an extension of Saving Grace Animals for Adoption in Wake Forest, which focuses on rescuing stray or abused dogs and giving them a happy home and a healthy life.

This past week, the rescue, which only serves as a holding area for the Wake Forest location, served 13 dogs before transporting them to the Wake Forest location, said Samantha Bennett, director at the Robeson County location.

“In the beginning, we will not adopt out of here. It’s strictly rescue and transport in the beginning,” Bennett said.

Dogs will be placed and cared for at the rescue for a maximum of three days as they await transportation to the Wake Forest location, she said. During that time, dogs will be vaccinated, receive health assessments and medical care if needed.

“Our main thing is getting them rescued and getting them transported out,” Bennett said.

The rescue can house about 40 dogs, with a capacity of 25 inside the facility and others in outdoor pens.

“We definitely want to establish a foster program here and volunteers,” said Molly Goldston, CEO and founder of of the Wake Forest and Lumberton rescue operations.

But it must “start small,” she said.

The Lumberton rescue is searching for volunteers to perform various roles, including animal transport drivers and in administrative roles. Volunteer training seminars are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 1, 6 p.m. April 8 and April 13 at 10:30 a.m.

The Robeson County location has been in the making for a while, with Goldston working to rescue dogs from the county and its animal shelter for about 10 years.

“We take 1,000 to 1,200 a year out of Robeson County,” Goldston said.

In 2018, the county led North Carolina in animal euthanasia, with the county animal shelter performing euthanasia on 2,667 dogs. One year later, the shelter euthanized 2,195 dogs, according to a Public Animal Shelter Report from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The two rescue group leaders hope to reduce those numbers.

Goldston rescues dogs from Dillon and Marion counties in South Carolina and Scotland County, which aren’t too far away from Robeson County.

“So I do a lot with the surrounding counties, so I kind of need a hub here,” she added.

The Wake Forest location finds homes for 80 to 100 dogs each week, Goldston said. Each dog is vetted and spayed or neutered before adoption.

Goldston and Bennett met while Bennett was working at the Robeson County Humane Society, and the two found common ground in their work to provide rescued animals with a better quality of life.

“It all just came together in the Lord’s timing,” Bennett said.

The two women have big plans for the Robeson County location.

Goldston said she hopes the rescue will be a place the community “can really be involved with.”

She also hopes to eventually provide a spay/neuter program in which the rescue group will transport animals from Robeson County communities to be spayed or neutered in Fayetteville before returning them home the same day for a low cost to owners. The program would be designed to eliminate transportation barriers for animal owners.

“Our program would be for people who would otherwise get no care (for their animals),” Goldston said.

The program will serve a population that in her opinion is “completely unreached here,” she said.

Other ideas, such as educating school children on caring for animals, are in the works, Bennett said. She will also pursue grants to fund the involvement of local organizations or churches in a spay/neuter transportation program.

“By partnering with donors and supporters in our Lumberton network, we will work within communities in Robeson County that are struggling with overpopulation, limited resources and poverty, to provide a chance for adoption to dogs and puppies that may otherwise not be saved. We wish to encourage community support through donation of supplies, volunteering, and/or fostering with us,” a statement on a rescue postcard reads.

“We will take puppies/dogs that are non-aggressive to humans or other dogs by owner surrender, release from other rescues, or animal control,” the statement continues.

To for more information, send an email to robcodogrescue@savinggracenc.org or call 910-827-7132.