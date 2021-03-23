COVID-19 testing site ends Saturday hours

March 23, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Effective immediately, UNC Health Southeastern’s COVID-19 Laboratory drive-thru testing site will no longer provide testing on Saturdays.

Operating hours for the site, which is located at 202 West 27th St. in Lumberton, are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 test results are available through MyChart. Patients who would like to sign up for MyChart may should call Carlotta Winston at 910-734-3657.

The Laboratory drive-thru provides printed COVID-19 test results from testing performed at their site as needed.