NCAE come to Lumberton to show appreciation to local educators

Public Schools of Robeson County School social worker Jo Coe, left, speaks Tuesday with On Your Side Health board member and Treasurer Dorian Cromartie during the North Carolina Association of Educators’ “We Heart Public Schools” event in the Biggs Park Mall parking lot. The New Hanover-based organization sought to educate people on the vaccine and also distributed masks during the event. Alicia Lamb, a first-grade teacher at Southeastern Academy Charter School, shows 7-year-old Matthew Phair how to dance to “The Electric Slide” during the North Carolina Association of Educators’ “We Heart Public Schools” event Tuesday afternoon in the Biggs Park Mall parking lot. Grissett Abbott Walker Kelly Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Close to 40 people participated Tuesday in the North Carolina Association of Educators’ “We Heart Public Schools” event in the Biggs Park Mall parking lot.

Budda’s BBQ and Burgers catered the event, scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as some participants danced to the sound of “The Electric Slide” near an RV decorated with the names of North Carolina counties and a slogan of support for public schools. Music, laughter and voices were heard during the event to show appreciation for educators and to recruit new members to the Robeson Association of Educators. Various prizes, like notepads and gift sets, were raffled off during the event. On Your Side Health also set up a booth where masks and information about COVID-19 vaccines were distributed.

Leslie Abbott, an NCAE ambassador, is driving the association’s Apple RV to all 100 counties to rally support for educators and their associations. She has visited 37 counties since the NCAE tour began in January and plans to end the trip in Cherokee County in June.

Despite the miles traveled, being part of the tour is fun and an honor, she said.

“It’s so important to see them, to appreciate the work that they do and to celebrate who they are,” Abbott said of educators.

Several people in Robeson County were recognized as Lovable Local Leaders during the event.

“Again, we’re so grateful for all of you, for everything educators do,” said Dee Grissett, Robeson Association of Educators president.

Lovable Local Leaders recognized were Celestine Frazier, a teacher assistant and association representative at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School; Ralph Shoemaker, secretary of RCAE; Sheena Carter, cafeteria manager at Orrum Middle School; Natasha Ellison, a Beginning Teachers Program coordinator with NCAE and Exceptional Children teacher at Lumberton Junior High School; and Audrey Strong, Career Development and Special Populations coordinator for PSRC and NCAE member and organizer.

Grissett also was recognized for her efforts on behalf of the association.

She thanked all the people who work in Robeson County’s public schools including cafeteria staff and bus drivers.

“Everyone plays a part in educating our students,” Grissett said.

And educators appreciated the recognition.

“I was surprised,” Carter said. “It feels pretty good.”

Ellison said she was grateful that her hard work “means something” and has not gone unnoticed.

Also recognized with certificates were Bladen County Association of Educators President Marie Moore; retired Career and Technical Education Director for Bladen County Schools Willa Williams; Tahitian McKenzie, former fourth-grade teacher at Bladenboro Primary school; and Bladenboro Primary School Principal Deborah Guyton.

Public Schools of Robeson County School Board Chairman Craig Lowry and board member Mike Smith offered words of support for educators.

Lowry told The Robesonian he was thankful for an event that showed appreciation to educators.

“Any support we get for the teachers is good,” he said.

The efforts of many school staff members and educators have made an impact on the school year and “helped make it, to me, as successful as it can be,” Lowry said.

“The ‘We Heart Public Schools’ tour event is to uplift all of the positive stories and people who make our public schools great,” NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly said.

Grissett said educators have navigated many challenges presented by COVID-19, including virtual learning, and they are doing the best they can.

“We just wanted to take a day and say, ‘Hey, we appreciate you,’” Grissett said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]