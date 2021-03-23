Tribal Council adjusts Rental Pandemic Relief Budget to reflect receiving $840,000 in federal funds

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council added a little more than $840,000 to the tribe’s $18 million Rental Pandemic Relief Budget on Tuesday during their first in-person business meeting in more than a year.

Council voted to amend the $18,116,842.73 budget to add money from the U.S. Department of the Treasury through an Emergency Rental Assistance grant, said Sharon Hunt, Council secretary. The federal funds were awarded in January to help Lumbee Tribe members across the United States who are facing hardship because of COVID-19.

“This was additional funding that came after the initial funds for the pandemic relief for the rental assistance,” Hunt said.

The addition of $840,060.73 brings the rental relief budget to $18,956,903.46. The money will be incorporated into the Rental Pandemic Relief budget’s Disaster Pandemic Services line item, which now has $17,145,219.73 in it.

Before voting on the amendment, Council Speaker Ricky Burnett told the council members how good it was to finally meet in person. The last time the Tribal Council met for business was in February 2020.

“I know we’ve seen each other on Zoom, but to see you in person, you look so much better,” Burnett said. “There’s just something about coming together.”

Council members and staff were spaced out, divided by glass panels and wore masks during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We’re doing our social distancing and following the guidelines,” Burnett said. “We pray that soon these walls will come down.”

Meetings still are closed to the public.

Council approved presenting 102-year-old World War II veteran Evert Locklear with a proclamation in recognition of his honorable military service. Locklear also will be presented with a badge from the Lumbee Warriors on Friday.

“What a blessing, 102 years old and fought for us so we could be here tonight. It’s a blessing within itself,” Burnett said.

Also on Tuesday, the council members unanimously voted to reopen the tribal rolls, allowing individuals to apply for tribal enrollment effective April 15. Council voted to close the rolls in December for three months, according to minutes from the Dec. 17 business meeting.

The rolls were closed at the request of Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr., who recommended the action be taken “due to COVID-19 public health concerns.”

Lumbee Tribal Council members approved seven resolutions to distribute a $140,000 Mentoring Grant from the Boys and Girls Club of America to the tribe’s seven Boys and Girls clubs. Each club will get $20,000.

In other business, Council voted to support Charter Communications in its quest to provide internet access to marginalized Lumbee territories throughout Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Cumberland counties.

Charter Communications was awarded money from the Federal Communication Commission Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and the NC GREAT Grant program to help pay for the project, said Wendy Moore, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee vice chair.

“As a result of the devastating impact of COVID-19 throughout the Lumbee Tribal territory, many of our members, especially our youth were adversely marginalized by inadequate access to the internet,” Moore read from the approved resolution.

Council members also voted to collaborate with the Southeastern Climate Adaptation Science Center in the restoration and revitalization of the Maxton Pond, which is an historic landmark once used as a “scenic haven” and for recreational fishing. Access to the pond was blocked because of damages to roads and dams caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence, Moore said.

