St. Pauls woman dies in wreck that also leaves two people hospitalized

RENNERT — A Wednesday morning vehicle crash here left a 35-year-old St. Pauls woman dead and two other people injured, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched about 7:41 a.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle collision in Rennert, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol.

Candice Locklear died after she lost control of the Chevrolet HHR she was driving while traveling east on Rennert Road, Lewis said. The vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck by a Ford Explorer that was traveling west and was operated by Red Springs resident Heather Locklear, 41.

Candice Locklear’s vehicle struck a ditch, overturned and ejected her, Lewis said. She was traveling alone at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heather Locklear and her 20-year-old passenger, Kyara Oxendine of Red Springs, were taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Alcohol impairment at the time of the crash was not suspected, but blood test results are pending, Lewis said.

