Three long-term care facilities in Robeson County once more allowing in-person visitation

LUMBERTON — At least three local long-term care facilities have opened their doors so residents can receive visitors, ending a year or pandemic-imposed separation from family and friends.

Wesley Pines Retirement Community began allowing residents to mingle with visitors in dining rooms on March 10, said Amy Shooter, retirement community director of Sales and Marketing. In-room visits resumed on March 15.

Outdoor visits are still preferred, Shooter said.

However, after months of no physical contact with family members, some residents now can receive hugs.

“CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) still recommends all infection prevention measures, but if a resident has been vaccinated then they can have hugs,” Shooter said in a statement.

Still, all parties involved in the visits must remain masked and use proper hand hygiene, she said.

“If we have an outbreak and it’s contained, then we can still have visits. If the outbreak is on a unit then that unit will suspend visitation,” Shooter said.

Shooter said 100% of the assisted-living facility’s residents are vaccinated and about 85% of the health care providers.

“We encourage vaccinations but it is not a condition of visitation,” she said. “Vaccination status will only affect visitation for residents if our county’s positivity rate increases. If the positivity rate is greater than 10% then our unvaccinated residents would not be able to have indoor visits based on the current regulations.”

WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center continues to follow visitation policies it put in place earlier this month.

“Visitation per CMS, CDC (United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), DHHS (North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services), and public health guidelines are being followed at UNC Health Southeastern’s WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center,” said Suzanne Jackson, UNC Health Southeastern director of Population Health.

“Beginning the first of March, modified visitation for long-term care began. Recommendations were and continue to be screenings to include temperature checks, outdoor visitation with mask, and social distancing. Guidelines were updated to include indoor visitation by appointment with screenings and temperature checks, allowing two visitors per resident during each visit,” she said in a statement.

Indoor visits at WoodHaven began about two weeks ago, Jackson said.

Appointments for visits are on a “week-by-week basis as public health data, including any outbreaks or positive cases, have to be reported and addressed.”

“Ongoing visitation will continue following recommended guidelines until facilities open back to the public or updated guidelines are received,” she said.

Greenbrier, an assisted living facility in Fairmont, has welcomed visitors back on a limited basis and by appointment for outdoor visits only, according to its management agency, DePaul.

“Greenbrier is pleased to be able to welcome you back for limited visitation with your loved one,” a statement on DePaul’s website reads.

Visitors must be 18 years and older, according to guidelines posted on its website. Each resident can have up to two visitors for a 20-minute time period, with social distancing observed and masks worn. Visits are limited to designated areas supervised by staff members. Before entering visitation areas, visitors must answer health questionnaires and have their temperatures taken.

Visitation times are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule a visit for an Assisted Living resident, click https://calendly.com/greenbrieral/front-porch or for Memory Care, click https://calendly.com/greenbriermc/memory-care-porch.

Morning Star Assisted Living in Pembroke has not welcomed visitors back to its campus yet, said Karen Hunt, owner and administrator.

She is consulting with the state and county Social Services department before making a decision, Hunt said. But she hopes to reopen for visitors sometime in April. She also said all 30 residents have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We look forward to it,” she said. “We want to open up so they can come back and start visiting.”

Hunt said she wants to open doors safely and protect the health and well-being of the residents. She also anticipates the moral boost to residents when they can visit with family members and loved ones in person again.

When visits resume, she plans to have rapid COVID-19 testing in place for all visitors coming into the facility. Social distancing measures will also be in place, among other safety precautions for visits, Hunt said.

The NCDHHS updated its guidance on March 12 to allow for in-person, and indoor and outdoor visitation because of “rapidly improving trends” related to COVID-19 cases in facilities like nursing homes.

“While outdoor visitation is best when possible, indoor visitation is now allowed for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission in a particular facility. It is recommended that unvaccinated residents who wish to become vaccinated should not start indoor visitation until they have been fully vaccinated,” a NCDHHS statement reads in part.

“Additionally, new long-term care residents will not be required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and have not had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days. Fully vaccinated and non-immunocompromised health care providers with higher risk exposures who are asymptomatic also do not need to be restricted from work,” the statement continues.

“This action shows that our vaccination efforts are already having benefits,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen said.

“I am grateful to all who have worked so hard to protect our most vulnerable residents and am so thankful that families and loved ones can be physically reunited,” she added.

On March 4, NCDHHS reported that COVID-19 cases were “down over 15-fold in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities” and that most facilities met the safety guidelines to resume indoor visits. Medicare certified skilled nursing facilities had to meet criteria from CMS and CDC.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]