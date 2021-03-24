Robeson County’s Kellie Blue among people NC House approves to serve on UNC Board of Governors

RALEIGH — Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue was among six people approved Wednesday to serve on the UNC Board of Governors by the state House of Representatives.
Blue was one of five people reappointed to the Board by House resolution. House lawmakers also approved one new appointment.
Blue was an accounting major at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and has worked as a fiscal specialist in both the public and private sectors. Blue serves as chair of the Committee on Personnel and Tenure on the UNC Board of Governors.
“House Resolution 310 House BOG Elections fulfills the House’s duty to fill six seats on the governing board of North Carolina’s public university system in 2021 and appoints leaders who will maintain successful investments and reforms benefiting higher education,” a statement from House leadership reads.
Successful initiatives implemented by the Board of Governors include capital investments on UNC system campuses through the ConnectNC bond, a fixed-rate tuition and fee guarantee for students, $500 tuition at select campuses through the NC Promise program, and more, according to House leadership.
The UNC system announced record graduation rates and a third consecutive year of record enrollment in 2020. The legislature approved hundreds of millions more dollars in capital investments for UNC campuses last biennium, including a new school of medicine at East Carolina University, but they were vetoed by the Governor.
The other appointments to the UNC Board of Governors in HR 310 are:
— Carolyn L. Coward of Buncombe County;
Coward is a principal with The Van Winkle Law Firm, where she focuses her practice on health care, labor, and employment law. Coward is a native of Robbinsville, lives in Asheville, and received her law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law.
— N. Leo Daughtry of Johnston County;
Daughtry is a partner in the law firm of Daughtry, Woodard, Lawrence & Starling in Smithfield. Daughtry attended Wake Forest University for his bachelor of arts and law degrees before being elected to the General Assembly from 1989 to 2017, serving in both the state House and Senate.
— John Fraley of Iredell County;
Fraley attended the University of North Carolina and spent his career in business before serving as an education leader in the General Assembly from 2015 to 2020, chairing committees on university appropriations and policy. Fraley is a new addition to the UNC Board of Governors.
— Reginald R. Holley of Brunswick County;
Holley is a government affairs professional who was elected student body vice president at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an undergraduate. Holley served as director of the State Youth Council and a deputy state director for former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole.
— Wendy Murphy of Duplin County;
Murphy serves as vice-chair of the UNC Board of Governors. A former teacher, Murphy received her degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and served as a trustee there from 2005 to 2015.
“The UNC System is realizing an unprecedented era of success through the vision of the General Assembly’s investments in higher education that President Hans and the Board of Governors are implementing together on behalf of families that our university system serves,” Speaker of the House Tim Moore said. ”Today’s appointments to the UNC Board of Governors maintain that momentum for our university system and I look forward to seeing continued success from our higher education leaders.”