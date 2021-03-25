James Scarborough reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Anna Drive in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John McMillan, Strawberry Lane, Lumber Bridge; William Taylor, N.C. 904, Fairmont; Denise Patterson, Boulder Drive, St. Pauls; and Jerry Oxendine, Oxendine Road, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Johnny Baker, Midway Road, Maxton; Joseph Hardin, Ballerina Road, Lumber Bridge; and Lillian Hammonds, Flat Rock Road, Red Springs.