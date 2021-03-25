Risen Farms schedules inaugural Spring Craft Fair for Saturday

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Risen Farms will hold its inaugural Spring Craft Fair on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

Twenty vendors based in Robeson County are expected to be at the fair, which will be held partially inside and partially outside the barn at Risen Farms, located at 7359 N.C. 41 North in Lumberton.

Owner Cindy Risen decided to hold the event in order to showcase the talent in Robeson County.

“It’s something new we’re trying ‘cause we want to put positivity in the community,” Risen said. “We want everyone to come out and support our community.”

Attendees can expect a “wide variety” of offerings, including handmade woodcraft, wreaths and jewelry, Risen said.

Craft fair guests are asked to practice social distancing and to wear a mask. The event will take place rain or shine.

“Everybody come out,” Risen said.