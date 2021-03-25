Funds presented to support vaccine hesitancy efforts

A check for $2,021 was presented Thursday to the Unified Robeson Chapter of the NAACP to help overcome some area residents’ reluctance to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The check was presented at Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton by Lumberton City Council, state Rep. Charles Graham and the Rev. Dr. John Campbell. Shown taking part in the check presentation are, from left, UNC Health Southeastern Medical Staff President Dr. Robin Peace, who also serves as chair of the Unified Robeson Health Committee; Unified Robeson President the Rev. Tyrone Watson; Lumberton City Councilman John Cantey; Graham; and Campbell. During the presentation, Peace said, “This is trying time for all of us and our country and our world, and we are all in this together. It is important for everyone to come together to encourage their neighbors to take the vaccine.”