Women’s History Month event Saturday at Biggs Park Mall

March 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — An event to celebrate National Women’s History month is to take place Saturday at Biggs Park Mall.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is to include sessions on health, poetry readings and multiple speakers. Entertainment by Elite Dance of Dillon, South Carolina, is to take place about noon.

Registration for the event will be at the mall’s Belk entrance. For more information, call LaSheila Green at 843-244-8703.