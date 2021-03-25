Women’s History Month event Saturday at Biggs Park Mall

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Vision Zero task force is acting as a vehicle to bring a seat belt awareness and enforcement campaign to Robeson County.

The seat belt usage rate in Robeson County has fallen in the past two years from 89.5% in 2018 to 78.3% in 2020, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. More than half of fatal crashes in the county involve people not wearing seat belts.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program and NCDOT will coordinate a public awareness campaign and a community outreach through Robeson County Vision Zero, which held a virtual meeting Thursday.

Vision Zero is a grassroots, countywide effort that began in 2018 to help change the driving culture in Robeson County and reduce highway deaths.

The community outreach portion of the seat belt campaign will begin in April and will include media interviews with local officials, according to NCDOT.

“We need to bring every resource to bear on getting our numbers back up across our community,” said Grady Hunt, Vision Zero chairman and N.C. Board of Transportation member.

The public can expect to see the public awareness campaign on television and on social media by early May. The campaign will feature “local heroes,” which includes members of law enforcement personnel enforcing seat belt laws.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol will lead a Click It or Ticket campaign in Robeson County later in May.

The statewide seat belt usage rate also has fallen over the past two years, from 91.3% in 2018 to 87.1% in 2020. Seat belt survey details can be found in the 2020 report.

“This mirrors national trends,” said Mark Ezzell, GHSP director, who spoke during Thursday’s Vision Zero meeting. “We have a lot of work to do to get these numbers going back up across North Carolina and in Robeson County.”

Vision Zero members also heard from Stephanie Chavis, director of Robeson County Emergency Management and county fire marshal. Chavis spoke about partnerships with first responders as they work to keep the community safe. She also said Emergency Management coordinates with NCDOT during storms to help keep the roads clear for motorists and first responders.

“We try to be a good steward in partnership with these folks,” Chavis said.

Those partnerships have a direct impact on the community, she said.

Vision Zero members also heard about N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s efforts to stop boat operators from drinking and driving from Lt. Allen Carlisle, of the WRC’s Law Enforcement Division.

There were 268 boating while impaired incidents across the state in 2020, about 53 more than the previous year, he said. Of the 268, there were 179 alcohol-related boating incidents, with eight of them resulting in fatalities, which is two more than in 2019.

“So, these happen every year, unfortunately. We want to reduce ‘em and completely stop ‘em, again, that goes right along with Vision Zero,” Carlisle said.

The Commission works with the State Highway Patrol on the “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign and Operation Dry Water, with The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, to drive down those numbers.

The Commission has received NASBLA’s Operation Dry Water Top Agency Award-Large Category four years in a row, beginning in 2017, Carlisle said. The award is given to the agency that files the most boating while impaired charges in the state.

The Commission is working on three public service safety announcements, with plans to release one each around Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day weekend, he said.

David Harris, an engineer with NCDOT’s Roadside Environmental unit, commended Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and volunteers for their efforts to clean up the county on Saturday.

Operation Spring Cleaning resulted in 1,545 large bags being filled with trash removed from county roadways .

“That is unbelievable,” he said.

Programs involving NCDOT, volunteers, contract litter removal services, Adopt-A-Highway and Sponsor-A-Highway removed 5,567,505 pounds of litter from state roadsides between July 1, 2020, and March 24, Harris said.

In 2021, 165,570 pounds of trash was collected from Robeson County, and 261,495 pounds was removed from roadsides in District 6, which includes Robeson, Harnett, Columbus and Bladen counties.

Harris called roadsides “the front yard” of North Carolina, and said their condition leaves an impression in the minds of motorists. Harris said he believes continued anti-littering media awareness to the public and implementing new technologies to catch people while littering are efforts that can help decrease the litter problem.

Grady Hunt said the State Board of Transportation has received several complaints about trash recently, and is discussing “new interventions” to help decrease its presence in the state.

“What we have is just not enough,” he said.