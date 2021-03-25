Easter egg hunt Saturday at Fairmont Community Park

March 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — A free Easter egg hunt has been scheduled for Saturday at Fairmont Community Park.

The town’s Recreation Department will play host for the event that starts at 10 a.m. and is for children up to 12 years old. More than 5,000 eggs will be spread out over the park for the children to gather.

The Fairmont Fire Department and the Sudan Pirates will be on hand, and there will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Tickets will be given out for drawings for Easter baskets and other prizes.

Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.