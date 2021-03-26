ABC store employee faces charge in wake of fatal crash

Staff report

LUMBERTON — An 18-year-old St. Pauls woman has been charged with sale of malt beverage to someone under 21 years old in connection with a vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities earlier this month.

Kenia Sorto was charged after an N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement investigation into a March 14 wreck that resulted in the deaths of 20-year-old driver German Mendoza Cornelio of St. Pauls and 18-year-old passenger Odallas Liset Carrillo Sanchez of Lumberton, said Special Agent Erin E. Bean, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Public Information officer. St. Pauls resident Samuel Rojas, 39, was hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Sorto worked as “an employee of an ABC-permitted store in Raeford,” according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

“ALE special agents recently concluded an investigation after a car wreck resulted in two fatalities and a third passenger in critical condition. They found that the 20-year-old driver purchased alcohol from an ABC-permitted store,” the NCDPS statement posted on Facebook reads in part.

Results of a toxicology report to determine alcohol impairment were still pending Friday afternoon, said Sgt. M.V. Strickland, of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded about 7:45 a.m. March 14 to a report of a vehicle crash on N.C. 20 in Lumber Bridge, Strickland said.

The crash happened after the 2008 Nissan Frontier, which was traveling east on N.C. 20 and was operated by Cornelio, ran off the road to the right, the sergeant said. Cornelio overcorrected and the vehicle ran off the road to the left, began to overturn and struck two trees, according to Strickland.

Rojas, was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with severe injuries. Sanchez and Cornelio were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Frontier was traveling 65 mph in a 35 mph zone, Strickland said. Alcohol was found in the vehicle, but because of the severity of the crash, it was unclear at the time whether or not it was open before the crash occurred.

Agents of the ALE assisted in the investigation, which is standard in cases when the driver is under the age of 21 and underage drinking is possible, Strickland said.