ABC store employee faces charge in wake of fatal crash

LUMBERTON — A reward is being offered in the Thursday morning shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly on Interstate 95 near Lumberton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon a $10,000 reward for information “leading to probable cause for the issuance of warrants and the arrest of the suspect(s)” responsible for Julie Eberly’s death. The reward was provided by a Robeson County resident who did not wish to be identified.

“While we hope that anyone with information in this case would come forward, this provided incentive should be cause to do so even more. I appreciate the resident coming forth with this reward,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Julie Eberly was on her way to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to celebrate her anniversary with her husband, Ryan Eberly, when she was shot about 11:40 a.m. Thursday through the passenger door by a person in a silver or gray 2010 model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala near exit 22 on I-95.

The Eberlys’ vehicle “came close to the suspect vehicle during a merge into a lane,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Then the suspect’s vehicle came alongside the couples’ vehicle, and a man in the suspect vehicle rolled his window down and began firing shots into the passenger door. The suspect vehicle then sped off to exit 22, where it crossed over the bridge into Lumberton. Ryan Eberly, who was driving, was not injured in the shooting.

Julie Eberly, a resident of Manheim, Pennsylvania, leaves behind her husband, six children and a host of strangers shaken by her tragic death. Many of those strangers are Robeson County residents who have reached out to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with questions and a desire to help the family in their time of grief, Wilkins said.

“It literally brings tears to my eyes to know that you have come forward in such a way to want to assist this family especially as they are from out of state. That alone speaks volumes. I along with others here at the office have been contacted hundreds upon hundreds of times since last night asking where to send money,” Wilkins said in a Facebook statement posted Friday afternoon.

The family at first was hesitant, but a GoFundMe page was created to honor Julie Eberly and fund organizations she was passionate about.

“Please do what you can to assist this family by clicking the link below as they await Julie to be sent back home knowing they have to set up funeral arrangements and prepare for a new life without a daughter, mom and wife,” Wilkins said in a statement. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/julie-michelle-eberly-memorial-foundation.

Within six hours, $12,117 was raised via the Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation GoFundMe page. Donations had been made by 270 donors as of 3:42 p.m. Friday. And the number continued to climb with $16,985 raised by 376 donors just after 6 p.m.

“Our dear Julie was taken too soon in a senseless shooting incident in Lumberton, NC on her way to vacation. We want to raise funds to honor Julie and her life. Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person. We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart,” the page organized by a close family member reads in part.

“We are thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers from the Lumberton and Manheim/Lancaster Communities. May Julie’s death not be in vain and may her memory live on by the giving in her name,” the statement also reads.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Homicide Division detectives “have worked nonstop” and continued efforts to locate and view video footage as of Friday afternoon, Wilkins said.

Investigators continued to “seek video footage or eyewitness accounts of the road rage incident that occurred between the 23 and 25 marker” of I-95 South, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Other investigative techniques are taking place to identify the vehicle and driver as well,” Wilkins said.

Friday morning efforts including gathering more sightings along I-95 of the suspect vehicle, the sheriff said. Detectives were “tracking information as far as Nash County up into Robeson County” along I-95, he said.

On Friday, the sheriff asked county residents again for their energy and involvement toward bringing the shooter to justice, using the hashtag #JusticeforJulie.

“I need your help. Let’s show others that we won’t tolerate this. This murderous coward must be caught,” he said in his social media post.

“Please come forward with information that I know someone has. Or better yet, be a man and turn yourself in as I am sure you will read this. God won’t forget and we won’t give up on bringing you to justice,” Wilkins added.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the location of the vehicle should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or send an email to sheriff@robesoncoso.org.