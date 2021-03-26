Maxton Board of Commissioners to discuss town manager position Tuesday

Staff report

MAXTON — The Board of Commissioners here will gather 11 a.m. Tuesday for a special called meeting to discuss the town manager position.

The meeting will be in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave., and will take place behind closed doors because it concerns personnel matters.

The town manager position was left vacant after the Board of Commissioners voted Dec. 15, 2020, to terminate Roosevelt Henegan’s contract. Henegan started the job on Aug. 1, 2019. He replaced Town Manager Kate Bordeaux, who resigned May 13, 2019.

Angela Pitchford, the town’s tax collector, has been serving as interim town manager.