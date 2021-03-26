Excitement builds at Tanglewood Elementary ahead of return to full in-person learning

Burnette Lowry Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Tanglewood Elementary students can anticipate excitement for their arrival as Public Schools of Robeson County’s pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students return to the classroom April 12 for full in-person learning.

Principal Shawn Feeko said she looks forward to the return of students when alternating A/B weeks become a thing of the past after spring break.

“We look forward to the students coming back and being in the classroom, and we can’t wait to hear their laughter and see what academic gains they make,” she said.

The decision to send those students back to full in-person learning was made Thursday with a 7 to 3 vote by members of the PSRC Board of Education during in a special called meeting. Board members John Simmons, William Gentry and Vonta Leach voted in opposition to the decision made in response to Senate Bill 220 that required school boards to offer in-person instruction to students pre-kindergarten through grade five.

Learning will take place Mondays through Thursdays, with all students learning remotely on Friday. Parents and guardians must must decide by April 12 if they want their children to learn in person or virtually, and notify the appropriate school.

The plan to add grades six through eight was made because of the grade configurations at most schools and transportation. The school district’s intention to add those grades was submitted to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Principal Feeko said cleaning schedules are in place and routines of operation are solid for students and teachers at Tanglewood Elementary.

“The students have the routine down, and the teachers have the routine down,” she said.

The principal did say she was concerned that when more students return, bus routes and student drop-off times would take longer.

“It might take a little bit longer for parents to get through the car line but we’ve been very efficient,” she said Friday.

She also said the school was in need of more substitute teachers, but it would continue to adjust as necessary.

Feeko asked parents to “be patient with us” as more children return to school.

Students will observe the social distancing requirement of 3 feet in the classroom and on the school bus when possible to adhere to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services StrongSchoolsNC Public Health toolkit, and 6 feet in other school areas, according to PSRC. Before and after-school care will not be provided.

“There is nothing that can replace the face-to-face learning experience, and we are excited to welcome more students into our school buildings,” said Gordon Burnette, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“The social and emotional component of education is also very critical in the development of our students. We know our students have missed being able to interact and engage with their peers and we are pleased that they will have an opportunity to do so as more students return to their respective schools in grades Pre-K through eight,” Burnette added.

Schools throughout the district have ordered 5,000 more desk shields for students, he said. More signage that encourages social distancing are to be ordered.

“Our schools have an adequate amount of supplies such as sanitizing and disinfecting solutions, PPE (personal protective equipment), and face masks,” he said in a statement.

The main focus is the safety of students and ensuring they will not lose instructional time, Burnette said.

The PSRC Transportation Department has worked to prepare bus routes for students to arrive on time, and principals and staff members have established routines for temperature checks and health screenings at schools, he said.

“We have seen their hard work pay off by the district’s successful return to our school buildings under ‘Plan B’. As we will welcome all Pre-K through eighth-grade students back to their school building on April 12t, there is always the possibility that we may run into certain challenges. However, we will use our adapt and adjust mentality to work through and alleviate those challenges in a timely manner,” Burnette said.

The PSRC Child Nutrition Department will set up a drive-thru meal service program for students that choose to learn virtually. Drive-thru meal service is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays for high school students and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays for elementary and middle school students.

“Every school in the district will provide this service for our remote learning students. All sites will be closed during spring break. However, remote learning students will be provided with a weekly meal bundle during that time,” Burnette said.

District school board Chairman Craig Lowry said he can relate to people who had to help children learn virtually because he and his wife spent many hours helping their grandchildren do so.

“It’s not easy on the parents and grandparents,” he said.

Teachers also must teach in-person and online at the same time, which is also difficult, Lowry said.

“The teachers have continued to step up and do what has been asked of them, and we appreciate them for what they’ve done,” he said.

The chairman hopes that next week parents can prepare for students to return. During that process, parents can contact schools with an questions or concerns, he said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]