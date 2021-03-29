First-dose COVID-19 vaccination opportunities set; new group opens Wednesday

March 29, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Dates and times have been established for eligible individuals to walk in or schedule a first-dose COVID-19 vaccination at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Elm Street in Lumberton.

Those times and dates are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 7, and April 9-10. Walk-in vaccinations will be offered as long as daily allocation supplies last.

The clinic is located at 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton.

Starting Wednesday, the rest of Group 4 will be eligible to receive the vaccine, in addition to previous groups, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Those eligible will include individuals 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions, those living in close group settings, essential workers, health care professionals, and anyone age 65 and over. To learn more about eligibility, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/

To schedule an appointment, eligible individuals may visit srmc.org and click on “Get Vaccinated.” Individuals who register as a MyChart Guest when scheduling their appointment will not receive a confirmation notice via email or text. If an appointment needs to be cancelled or changed because of scheduling issues or other factors that may arise, those who registered as a guest should email [email protected] to request appointment adjustments.