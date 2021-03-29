NCDMV online services expands to allow for state-issued ID card renewals

March 29, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH – North Carolina residents no longer need to go to a N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles office in order to renew state-issued identification cards.

Individuals with a state-issued ID can renew online by going to payments.ncdot.gov and follow the instructions. State-issued IDs can be renewed up to six months before they expire. The price to renew an ID is $14, plus the $3 online convenience fee. However, there are also ID holders who can renew for free. That information can be found at https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/identification/Pages/default.aspx under No-Fee ID Cards.

Obtaining an initial state-issued ID still requires a visit to a driver’s license office. Information on obtaining an ID card can be found on the DMV website.

The NCDMV already offers online access for many services, including driver’s license renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, driving record requests, driver license office appointments, registration renewals, vehicle property tax payments, duplicate registration cards, ordering personalized and specialty plates, payment of insurance lapse fines, and applying for voter registration.