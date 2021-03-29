Robeson County educators join state campaign to slow down speeding

Ezzell Burnette Truitt Related Articles

RALEIGH — State and local education leaders are teaming up with the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program to help sound the alarm about speeding, one of the leading causes of death in children and a major cause of death for young adults.

“Speeding repeatedly tops the list of the central causes of preventable roadway deaths, especially among young adults,” said Mark Ezzell, NCGHSP director.

The “Speed A Little. Lose A Lot.” campaign began Monday and will end Sunday.

During the campaign, increased law enforcement patrols from agencies across the state will work to prevent speeding.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on average more than 9,000 lives are lost across America in speeding-related traffic crashes every year. In North Carolina those numbers have been increasing.

There was an 11% increase in speed-related crash fatalities across the state from 2019 to 2020, according to a report released Monday by North Carolina Department of Transportation analysts.

From 2016 to 2020, the majority, 27%, of speed-related crash fatalities occurred in Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Cumberland and Robeson counties, according to NCDOT.

In 2020 alone there were 416 speed-related deaths and 18,332 speed-related crashes across the state. Speeding was a “contributing factor” in 25% of all fatal crashes. Ninety-one percent of speed-related fatalities occurred on non-interstate roads.

To drive those numbers down, NCGHSP is sharing a series of online videos with educational institutions to use inside and outside of the classroom as a tool to bring awareness to this issue and ultimately save lives.

The Public Schools of Robeson County will participate in the effort to reduce highway deaths, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC chief communications officer.

“This information will be shared through our online driver education classes and district Health/Physical Education teachers share it through their classes,” he said in a statement Monday.

“We have also been promoting the campaign on our district social media pages,” Burnette added.

North Carolina Community College President Thomas Stith III, NC Parent Teacher Association President Harold C. Dixon, and UNC System President Peter Hans have also joined in the effort.

“We’re teaching young people to seek higher education opportunities that will offer them job stability, career satisfaction and financial gain, but collectively we as a society need to help guide the behaviors that will help them live a healthy and safe life,” Stith said.

“Drivers must remember that our cars carry our most precious cargo — our children and our family members. Slowing down saves lives. We all must do better by paying attention to the speed limits,” Dixon said.

“These numbers reveal that so many are in danger on a daily basis, especially our young people,” Hans said. “As educators, we want to spread this safety message to university students, so that they may thrive and live productive lives.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said sending those safety messages to students, parents and educators could prove pivotal in decreasing state traffic deaths.

“We truly hope sharing these safe driving messages with parents, teachers and students alike will help curb the violent roadway trends that are claiming thousands of lives,” Truitt said.

“Even one life lost to speeding is one too many. That’s why this series of videos, partnerships with education leaders and increased law enforcement presence is so important,” Mark Ezzell said.

Transportation officials ask everyone to share safe driving messages on social media using the hashtags #SpeedALittleLoseALot and follow @NCGHSP on Facebook and @NC_GHSP on Twitter and Instagram to help shift the culture of speeding.