US senator announces he will undergo prostate cancer surgery

March 29, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Tillis</p>

Tillis

CHARLOTTE — A U.S. senator representing North Carolina reminds constituents how important it is to have routine health screenings as he prepares to undergo cancer surgery.

“Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer,” Sen. Thom Tillis said Monday.

He is under the care of “outstanding medical professionals” and is expected to make a full recovery, the senator said.

“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” Tillis said. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

The senator’s sugery will take place during Congress’ annual two-week holiday for the observance of Passover and Easter.

Tillis’ Republican colleague in the Senate, Sen. Richard Burr, said in a statement that he is praying for Tillis and his wife, Susan.

“I’m confident Thom will tackle this latest challenge the way he approaches everything in life: with plenty of energy, good spirits, and the support of his friends and family,” Burr wrote.