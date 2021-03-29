Communities in Schools receives 1,500 pencils that carry anti-littering message

March 29, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce Director Cindy Kerns, left, Chamber Image Committee Chair Mickey Gregory, Communities in Schools of Robeson County Director Danny Stedman, project Chair Linda Scoggins, and Image Committee members Rhonda Williamson and Scott Bigelow were present Friday when the Chamber’s Image Committee donated 1,500 pencils to CIS to promote programs to stop littering. Courtesy photo

Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce Director Cindy Kerns, left, Chamber Image Committee Chair Mickey Gregory, Communities in Schools of Robeson County Director Danny Stedman, project Chair Linda Scoggins, and Image Committee members Rhonda Williamson and Scott Bigelow were present Friday when the Chamber’s Image Committee donated 1,500 pencils to CIS to promote programs to stop littering.

Courtesy photo

LUMBERTON — Communities in Schools of Robeson County was the recent recipient of 1,500 pencils that will be distributed to school children to promote programs to stop littering.

The pencils were donated Friday by the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Image Committee. Each green pencil, bought using a gift from the Kiwanis Club of Robeson, carried the message “Do Not Litter; Donated by Kiwanis of Robeson; Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce.”

With programs across the county, CIS will distribute the pencils as children return to school from the pandemic, said Danny Stedman, CIS director.

“I go way back with the Clean and Green program, so I’m a longtime supporter of this cause,” Stedman said. “We will look for opportunities to get the anti-littering message to as many children as possible.”

Retired teacher Linda Scoggins, leader of the Education Subcommittee of the Chamber’s Image Committee, organized the pencil project. She thanked CIS for the partnership.

“We identified cleaning up trash in Robeson County as a priority, and we believe that reaching school children with this message is important to the mission,” Scoggins said. “The Image Committee is looking for partners, and CIS is the perfect organization to reach as many children as possible.”

Building partnerships is a top priority of the Image Committee, said Mickey Gregory, Committee co-chair. Besides the Kiwanis Club and CIS, the committee has worked with Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Robeson Community College and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“Our goal is to promote the positives here, and we’ve made progress despite the pandemic,” Gregory said. “The public can see some of those positive on our Facebook page, Trending in Robeson.”