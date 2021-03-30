RCC received $2,000 from Julian T. Pierce Memorial Committee

March 30, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Robeson Community College recently was presented a check for $2,000 from the Julian T. Pierce Memorial Committee.

Despite not being able to host its annual art dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Committee still was able to raise scholarship money for students at RCC, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and North Carolina Central University.

The check presentation took place Monday at N.C. Legal Aid, a law office in Pembroke founded by Pierce.

“The legacy of Julian lives on through the efforts of the committee and the community members who support the annual dinner,” said Rebekah Lowry, a Committee member. “Although we were unable to host last year’s event and are still unsure of this year’s event, our hard work in the past affords us the opportunity to continue to disburse scholarships.”

Lumbee Tribal Chairman and Committee Member Harvey Godwin Jr. and his son, Cody Godwin, presented the check to RCC President Melissa Singler and Lowry, who also is the RCC director of Foundation and Development.

“The scholarship money awarded to Robeson Community College has tremendously impacted the students who were fortunate enough to receive the scholarship,” Lowry said.

Julian Pierce was an attorney and civil rights activist in Robeson County. He was a 1966 graduate of what was then known as Pembroke State University. As a lawyer and through his civic involvement, Pierce fought for education, equality and justice for all people.

In 1978, he became the first director of Lumbee River Legal Services, known today as N.C. Legal Aid. In 1988, Pierce was killed while running for election as a Superior Court judge. He was 42. If elected he would have been the first American Indian to hold the position of Superior Court judge in North Carolina.