Lumber River United Way 2021 Day of Caring set for May 7

March 30, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lumber River United Way has scheduled the 2021 Day of Caring for May 7.

The day when volunteers fan out across Robeson County to help their neighbors is sponsored by Lumberton Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and on that day volunteers will meet at the dealership located at 500 Linkhaw Road. Day of Caring activities are to start at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

All volunteers are invited on the morning of the Day of Caring to breakfast at Lumberton Chevrolet and to pick up their Day of Caring T-shirt.

Volunteers are needed for a slate of on-site and off-site activities.

Activities planned to take place at the dealership include a blood drive hosted by The Blood Connection, a knit-in hosted by NC Cooperative Extension that also will be offered virtually, a Stuff the Truck nonperishable food drive hosted by Robeson County Church & Community Center, and a Robeson County Humane Society food and supply drive.

People wanted to take part in activities away from the dealership can chose from the following:

— Adopt-A-Highway, cleaning two miles of NC 711 between Lumberton and Pembroke, hosted by Lumber River United Way;

— Born Learning Trail Installation and park cleanup hosted by Lumber River United Way and the City of Lumberton Parks & Recreation Department;

— Office kitchen painting hosted by Communities in Schools of Robeson County;

— Facility cleaning hosted by Robeson County Humane Society.

