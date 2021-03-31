Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Juvenile, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; and Cecil Locklear, Ashton Lane, Lumberton.

Brittany Locklear reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her firearm from a location on Evergreen Church Road in Pembroke. She reported an estimated loss of $400 after the incident.

Shane Lowery reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Prospect Road in Pembroke. Lowery reported an estimated loss of $200.