Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force charge multiple people in Red Springs operation Friday

Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force holds operation in Red Springs

    RED SPRINGS — The Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force charged multiple people with gun, alcohol and drug offenses during a recent operation here.

    Charged in the Friday operation were:

    — Daniel Locklear, 18, of Aniyah Drive in Shannon, with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    — Sharnelle Galbreath, 29, of Turtle Drive in Red Springs, for possession with intent to sell and deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle with headlight and taillight violations.

    — Adrian Hammonds, 21, of Mohawk Road in Red Springs, for possession of marijuana, driving while revoked and transporting spirituous liquor in a passenger motor vehicle.

    — Frederick Locklear, 20, of Mohawk Road in Red Springs, for possession of marijuana.

    — Gabriel English, 19, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, for underage possession of alcohol, possession of spirituous liquors on unauthorized premises, and fictitious plates.

    Police also seized a firearm and issued a citation for no insurance during the operation.

    The task force is comprised of the Lumberton, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs, Rowland, Parkton, and St. Pauls police departments, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, and a federal agency.

