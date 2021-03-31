Vehicle wrecks in Robeson County claim three more lives this week

Highway Patrol reports 2nd fatality in March 24 wreck

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three people have died this week as a result of vehicle crashes in Robeson County, law enforcement officials say.

Two people died Monday in a head-on collision on N.C. 130 just west of Rowland, and another fatality has been reported in the March 24 wreck on Rennert Road.

State troopers were dispatched about 4:47 p.m. Monday to the scene of the collision on N.C. 130, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the State Highway Patrol.

Twamane Holland, 25, of Wayah Road in Franklin died after the Chevrolet Malibu he was driving in the eastbound lane of N.C. 130 crossed the centerline and collided with a Cadillac Escalade SUV driven by 51-year-old Joyce Jones of Gaddy Road in Fairmont, Lewis said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, Lewis said.

The Chevrolet Malibu came to rest on N.C. 130 facing eastbound, and the Cadillac Escalade SUV came to rest facing east in the ditch on the highway’s southern edge, Lewis said.

Contributing factors in the wreck are unknown, and no witnesses saw the accident and therefore couldn’t provide information to help troopers in the investigation, he said.

Lewis also said troopers were made aware Tuesday that a second person had died as a result of a March 24 wreck on Rennert Road in Rennert. Heather Locklear, 41, of Buie Philadelphus Road in Red Springs died after being hospitalized with injuries suffered in the wreck.

Heather Locklear was hospitalized after her westbound Ford Explorer collided with a Chevrolet HHR operated by 35-year-old St. Pauls resident Candice Locklear, who lost control of the vehicle before the crash, Lewis said. The Chevrolet HHR crossed the centerline and was struck by the Ford Explorer.

Candice Locklear’s vehicle struck a ditch, overturned and ejected her, Lewis said. She was traveling alone at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heather Locklear and her 20-year-old passenger, Kyara Oxendine of Red Springs, were taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

An update on Oxendine’s condition was not available Wednesday.

Alcohol impairment at the time of the crash was not suspected, but blood test results were still pending as of Wednesday, Lewis said.

