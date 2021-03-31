Nearly 1,100 boxes of food unloaded during Mountaire Farms’ inaugural Easter for Thousands event

March 31, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Nearly 1,100 boxes of Easter food made ready for distribution

Staff report
Red Springs Electric Utilities employee Joseph Locklear helps Wednesday to unload boxes of chicken donated by Mountaire Farms at John M. McNeill Farmers Market. Locklear was among the many people who helped load boxes of donated Easter meals into vehicles to be taken to churches and organizations for distribution to families in need.

Red Springs Electric Utilities employee Joseph Locklear helps Wednesday to unload boxes of chicken donated by Mountaire Farms at John M. McNeill Farmers Market. Locklear was among the many people who helped load boxes of donated Easter meals into vehicles to be taken to churches and organizations for distribution to families in need.

<p>Nearly 1,100 boxes of food donated by Mountaire Farms were unloaded Wednesday at John M. McNeill Farmers Market so they could be given to local churches and organizations. The boxes of Easter meals were to be distributed to families in need by those organizations.</p>

Nearly 1,100 boxes of food donated by Mountaire Farms were unloaded Wednesday at John M. McNeill Farmers Market so they could be given to local churches and organizations. The boxes of Easter meals were to be distributed to families in need by those organizations.

RED SPRINGS — Enough chicken to feed four thousand people was unloaded Wednesday during Mountaire Farms’ inaugural Easter for Thousands in NC food giveaway program.

Mountaire Farms partnered with 28 local churches and organizations to distribute the food to people in need at an 11 a.m. event at John M. McNeill Farmers Market in Red Springs, said Jarrod Lowery, Community Relations manager at Mountaire. Boxes went to churches and organizations who had preregistered for the food. Those organizations would distribute them later.

Town employees helped with the distribution of nearly 1,100 boxes, each of which held a complete Easter dinner for a family of four, including a Mountaire Farms chicken roaster. Boxes also included mixed vegetables, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, applesauce and a brownie mix for dessert.

“It was a tremendous effort and we are grateful for everything Mountaire Farms does for the community,” Mayor Ed Henderson said. “During the time of COVID-19, these Easter boxes will go even further for those in need. The Town of Red Springs is glad to be part of this community outreach.”

“These Easter boxes are really a blessing to all those in the community and it’s a good way for the church to reach into the community to find those in need,” said the Rev. Terence McCrimmon, of Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Raeford.

Lowery said the poultry processing company was pleased to continue its nearly two-decades effort to feed families in need during the holidays. Each year the company hosts events like Thanksgiving for Thousands and Christmas for Thousands, which are similar to the Easter for Thousands event.

Each Thanksgiving the company packs about 10,000 boxes to distribute through 200 different churches across the state.

“Mountaire Farms believes in continuous outreach to the community. Adding Easter For Thousands as an annual event is another opportunity to partner with churches and civic organizations to make sure the needs of our community are met, that is what MountaireCares is all about,” Lowery said.