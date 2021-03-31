UNC Health Southeastern updates visitation guidelines

March 31, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Ebri</p>

Ebri

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern announced on Wednesday new visitation guidelines that go into effect Thursday.

According to the new guidelines, patients in outpatient and physician services clinic locations may be accompanied by one caregiver when needed. Visitors must wear face coverings and pass screenings to include temperature checks.

In the hospital setting, non-COVID-19 adult patients will be allowed visitors for their hospital stay between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. One visitor will be allowed with the patient at any given time during visitation hours. Visitors will be required to check in and drop off their temporary ID before exiting the facility. Exceptions may be made in special circumstances to meet the needs of the patient or family at the provider’s discretion. Current exceptions for laboring, pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients, and for patients receiving end-of-life care remain in place.

All visitors must be at least 18 years old. Individuals who are over 65 or pregnant and have not received the COVID-19 vaccine are discouraged from visiting. Visitors must wear a face covering, present valid photo identification, pass daily screenings, to include temperature checks, and be non-immunocompromised.

Visitors of patients who are COVID-19 positive will be required to wear full personal protective equipment, which will be provided by the medical center, before entering the patient’s room. In order to limit exposure and conserve PPE, visitors are allowed one visiting cycle per day, for example, once the visitor removes the PPE, they will be required to exit the building and not return until the next day.

“Our revised visitation policy is in response to our continued commitment to ensuring that we provide the best healing environment for our patients and that their loved ones can provide the emotional support needed to ensure a quick and full recovery,” said Patrick Ebri, PhD, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and Chief Engagement officer.

Family and friends who are unable to visit are encouraged to contact their loved ones through telephone or video calls. Assistance with video calls may be arranged by appointment through UNC Health Southeastern Guest Services. Concerns or questions may also be directed to Guest Services by calling 910-671-5592.